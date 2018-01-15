Minnesota Vikings Fans Go Berserk as Team Pulls Off Incredible Playoff Victory

Social media video shows football fans going crazy after the Minnesota Vikings pulled off a remarkable last-second win over the New Orleans Saints Sunday night.

One video showed a household of fans jumping for joy.

Another showed a group of guys so excited by the victory that they tackled each other to the ground.

Fans at sports bars across the country cheered in unbridled delirium.

Another crowd of hockey fans who were gathered to watch the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center watched the game unfold on TVs in the arena and also got caught up in the Vikings’ win.

Apple watch, which monitors your heart rate, even warned some fans that they were experiencing cardiac arrest because of their excitement.

Other videos were posted on social media.

I set up a camera to film reactions from fans during the game. This is when the @Vikings scored the game winning TD. Every @Saints fan can relate to this young girl. (watch til end) pic.twitter.com/we2SIDGeYi — Spenser Tilus (@Spenser_Tilus) January 15, 2018

But on the other side of the coin, it was a heartbreaking loss for fans of the Saints, who fought a huge deficit only to have their hopes dashed in the final seconds.

One man was so devastated that he hurled his 65-inch TV off his balcony.

The New Orleans Advocate featured the headlines “Dat Hurts” and “Purple Pain,” a take on their own slogan, “Who Dat?” and the classic Prince song, “Purple Rain.” The late musician was a Vikings fan.

DAT HURTS + PURPLE PAIN 1A and sports section front of Monday’s @theadvocateno Full coverage: https://t.co/6N7itUKffu #Saints pic.twitter.com/7Nio7KXO32 — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) January 15, 2018

RELATED STORIES



Minnesota Vikings Fan Gets Ticket to Playoff Game to Mark Her 100th Birthday





Football Team Surprises Volunteer Coach With New Car After His Was Vandalized





Trump Enters College Football Championship to Cheers, but Is Eviscerated Over National Anthem

