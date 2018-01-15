Monday’s snowfall causes traffic issues around Central Ohio

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were critically injured in an accident involving a car and a semi-truck on the northside Monday morning. I-71 northbound was shut down at I-270 for five hours.

he rerouted vehicles snarled traffic on Cleveland Ave and State Route 23.

All while the snow continued to fall.

George Alzuriet was making food deliveries from a northside deli non-stop Monday. He kept a tight grip on his steering wheel.

“It’s scary,” Alzuriet said. “Sliding. No stopping at stop signs or the lights. You have to be careful to not use your brakes a lot, it’s crazy.”

State and local snow plows continued working 12-hour shifts to clear highways and main streets.

Columbus resident Gary Arvin hopes crews will get after the side streets soon.

“If they don’t – this stuff is going to just keep going and it’s going to build up – a layer of ice and snow and ice,” Arvin said.

In the City Delaware crews continue to work 12 hour shifts but spokesman Lee Yoakum said the focus remains on main roads ahead of the neighborhoods.

“Once our crews have addressed the priority ones – the higher volume streets, the twos, the arterials, then they’ll focus on these neighborhoods streets and get in here and get a plow and salt down,” Yoakum said.

