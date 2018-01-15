Nasty brawl over cherries erupts in Australia grocery store

SPRINGVALE, Australia (CNN/KRON) — A dispute over cherries escalated into an ugly brawl at a grocery store in Australia.

Two people have been charged over the fruit-related fight which left fellow shoppers terrified.

Three men brawling in a Springvale fruit and vegetable market.

One man ended up shirtless and found a makeshift weapon, as did one of his opponents.

The fight erupted on Friday afternoon sparked by a disagreement over cherries.

Owner Tung Nguyen says two men approached his employee wanting to buy the fruit by the bag.

“My man he say ‘you have to buy it for by kilo’, he say ‘if you no happy goodbye,’” Nguyen said.

The shopper wasn’t happy.

“He called my worker inside and after talk, something like that and he hit the ma,” Nguyen said.

Fellow customers struggled to break up the brawl.

The worker ended up with a head wound and required treatment at the hospital.

“He say he very sick,” Nguyen said.

Tong Nguyen is no stranger to drama in the workplace. A year ago he lost his business when the Little Saigon Market in Footscray burned down. Now, he wants nothing but harmony in his new store.

“Of course I don’t want to see in my shop again,” Nguyen said.

Police say two men have been charged in the incident.