Officials: Chicago O’Hare airport travelers may have been exposed to measles

CHICAGO (WFLA) — People traveling through Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport last week may have been exposed to the measles.

A passenger who arrived on an international flight Wednesday morning had a contagious case of measles, according to health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has contacted the people who sat next to the infected passenger on the flight. But officials say anyone who was in the airport between 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday may have been exposed to the disease.

Travelers who were not at O’Hare that day are not at risk, but some say they are still worried.

“I’m definitely very concerned,” one traveler said. “I would be very worried if that was the case and I was here. Especially being a new parent with this being our first daughter so it’s even more scary. But in general, absolutely terrified.”

Health officials are stressing the fact that the risk of infection is low, especially for individuals who are vaccinated against measles.

Anyone infected with the disease may see symptoms as late as January 31, they say. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and watery red eyes.