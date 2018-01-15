One Dead As Passengers Swim For Their Lives From Casino Shuttle Boat Blaze

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A fire that broke out aboard a Florida casino boat shuttle has claimed one life after dozens leaped over board and into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

The boat was shuttling people to and from the offshore Tropical Breeze Casino Cruise on Sunday afternoon when it was engulfed in flames, forcing passengers to jump ship.

According to authorities, fifteen people complained of chest pain, smoke inhalation and other minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be checked.

Port Richey Police said a female passenger died later that evening after experiencing “symptoms,” according to local reports

The woman was one of about 50 passengers and crew who were forced to jump into the chilly waters.

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point spokesman Kurt Conover told the Associated Press on Monday that the woman died late Sunday shortly after she arrived at the hospital’s emergency room at 10 p.m.

Conover said the victim had apparently gone home after the fire but became ill. Her name and cause of death have not been released.

