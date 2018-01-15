Photo Fail: Family Shocked as Professional Pictures Make Them Look Like Cartoons

A series of “professional” photographs has become an internet sensation over its hilarious depiction of Missouri family members who appear Photoshopped beyond recognition.

Dave and Pam Zaring, of St. Louis, were shocked when the received the images shot by a photographer they had hired for family portraits.

“This is too funny to keep to ourselves,” Pam told Inside Edition.

“We laughed until we cried,” Dave added.

Pam posted the cartoonish images on Facebook, saying, “This is not a joke. We paid a photographer for a family photo shoot. She said the shadows were really bad and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. I literally have not laughed this hard in years!!!!! You can’t make this stuff up.”

Their 8-year-old son, Connor, couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I was thinking, like, ‘What the heck is this?’” he recalled.

Pam says she called the photographer to find out.

“I asked her if we also looked like cartoon characters on her end and she did say that we do,” she said. “She just really struggled with the lighting and the shadows,” she said.

Despite the botched photos, the family says there are no hard feelings and they will not ask for their money back.

“We just hope that she’s getting a laugh out of it as well,” Dave Zaring said.

