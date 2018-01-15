Police arrest ATV, dirt bike riders as Florida MLK holiday rideout begins

Published:

MIAMI, FL (WCMH) — Several people have been arrested leading up to the ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ MLK ride-out in South Florida Monday.

NBC Miami reported a large group of riders hit the streets in Miami-Dade County Monday afternoon and were confronted on a highway by the Florida Highway Patrol. The riders then turned around and went the wrong way on the highway before exiting.

Leading up to the ride, police made five arrests and recovered 20 off-road vehicles.

Monday, aerial video shows riders taking to the streets and participating in the event, despite the no-tolerance approach announced by police.

On Instagram, Miami-Dade police warned against driving the illegal vehicles on busy intersections and roadways.

#MDPDprotecting

A post shared by Miami-Dade Police Department (@miamidadepd) on

