Queen Elizabeth’s Maid-of-Honor Still Marvels at Her Bridesmaid’s Dress, 7 Decades Later

Queen Elizabeth II’s maid of honor still has the dress she wore at the monarch’s 1947 wedding at Westminster Abbey in London.

The dress, which she keeps neatly inside a huge box, is beautifully embroidered with pearls, gold and zircon leaves. It was made by the same designer who made the queen’s coronation dress a few years later in 1953.

“It’s very, very fragile,” Lady Anne Glenconner told The Smithsonian Channel. “And it was all hand-embroidered.”

Glenconner said it was a dress fit for a queen, and the girls felt like royalty in the time leading up to the ceremony.

She’d never owned anything like it in her life.

“We were rather like the Spice Girls,” Glenconner said. “We were in all of the papers — the press followed us. We just felt like princesses.”

Many have pondered what role Queen Elizabeth II will play in her grandson’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May.



Inside Edition’s Lest Trent interviewed Alastair Bruce, who spoke with the queen for “The Coronation” special on The Smithsonian Channel. The 65th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation is in June.

Bruce said she is likely to be a spectator like the rest of the world.

“Marriage is between two people, and the queen will witness it like anybody else, and it’s always a marriage between two people, Bruce said.

