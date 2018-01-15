Singer Dolores O’Riordan of ‘The Cranberries’ has died at age 46

SANREMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18: Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries performs on stage at the closing night of the 62th Sanremo Song Festival at the Ariston Theatre on February 18, 2012 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46.

Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Holmes says the singer’s family is “devastated” by the news.

The Limerick band became international stars in the 1990s with hits including “Zombie” and “Linger.”

