Singer Dolores O’Riordan of ‘The Cranberries’ has died at age 46

LONDON (AP) — Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46.

Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Holmes says the singer’s family is “devastated” by the news.

The Limerick band became international stars in the 1990s with hits including “Zombie” and “Linger.”

PHOTOS: Remembering Dolores O’Riordan of Irish band The Cranberries View as list View as gallery Open Gallery MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 16: Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of "The Cranberries," performs during the Spanish TVE Special Gala show September 16, 2002 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) MILAN, ITALY - MAY 29: Dolores O'Riordan and Zucchero perform on stage during the first concert of the Festivalbar on May 29, 2004 in Milan, Italy. The Festivalbar tours throughout Italy during summer 2004. (Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images) MILAN, ITALY - MAY 29: Dolores O'Riordan and Zucchero perform on stage during the first concert of the Festivalbar on May 29, 2004 in Milan, Italy. The Festivalbar tours throughout Italy during summer 2004. (Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images) VATICAN CITY - DECEMBER 3: Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan performs at the Vatican Christmas Concert, the annual fundraiser raising funds to build churches in outlying neighbourhoods of Rome, at the Paul VI Hall on December 3, 2005 in Vatican City. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) MILAN, ITALY - MAY 29: Dolores O'Riordan performs on stage during the first concert of the Festivalbar on May 29, 2004 in Milan, Italy. The Festivalbar tours throughout Italy during summer 2004. (Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images) SANREMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18: Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries performs on stage at the closing night of the 62th Sanremo Song Festival at the Ariston Theatre on February 18, 2012 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images) SANREMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 18: Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries performs on stage at the closing night of the 62th Sanremo Song Festival at the Ariston Theatre on February 18, 2012 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images) MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 17: Dolores O'Riordan from The Cranberries performs during F1 Rocks! Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on March 17, 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Paul Jeffers/Getty Images) MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 17: Dolores O'Riordan from The Cranberries performs during F1 Rocks! Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on March 17, 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Paul Jeffers/Getty Images) MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 17: Dolores O'Riordan from The Cranberries performs during F1 Rocks! Melbourne at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on March 17, 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Paul Jeffers/Getty Images)

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.