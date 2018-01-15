Two killed in northwest Ohio helicopter crash

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Two people are dead following a helicopter crash in northwest Ohio.

According to the Toledo Blade, it was reported around 11:40am Monday near State Route 163 and Pemberville Road in Troy Township in Wood Couny.

The helicopter was a ‘utility patrol’ inspecting power lines in the area, the paper reported.

The Wood County Sheriff said no cause for the crash was immediately obvious. The FAA and NTSB have been notified.

Both the pilot and the passenger died in the crash, according to WTOL.