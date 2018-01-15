Whale Rescued After Being Trapped in 285 Feet of Braided Line

Rescuers raced to save a humpback whale that was found entangled in a braided fishing line Friday.

The whale, which was spotted on Thursday near the Hawaiian island of Maui, was caught in the line by its mouth, reports said.

A fishing vessel came across the mammal, and worked to free the creature from the 285-foot line.

The agencies say the whale was active on Thursday, and with sunset approaching, crews put a tracking buoy on the line and came back to finish the job Friday, according to reports.

Federal and state agencies say the whale has an excellent chance of survival.

