What advice do the Olympic figure skaters have for new skaters?

We asked the new U.S. Olympic figure skating team what advice they’d give to people trying out skating for the very first time.

Adam Rippon says

Always remember why you love to be in the ice. It seems easy and simple but the answer to this question is what will get you through the tough days.

Vincent Zhou says

Make sure you truly love the sport, otherwise you won’t go far!

Madison Hubbell says

I would give every child the same advice, to pursue with dedication whatever it is that you truly love. There will be days that you don’t want to push yourself, but if you choose a sport that you really love, you will always find it within yourself to keep going.

Mirai Nagasu says

Never lose your undying belief in yourself and your abilities.

Madison Chock says

If you love it, don’t ever give up even when the going gets tough. As long as you love what you do you can accomplish anything.

Evan Bates says

Have fun with it. Don’t let it consume you. Don’t take it too seriously.

Alexa Scimeca Knierim says

If you can’t go a day without thinking about skating, don’t give up when it’s hard. It’s easy to want to quit when you’re down, but if it’s your true passion, you won’t be able to walk away that easily. You aren’t alone, we’ve all been down. Dust yourself off and try again. I believe in you.

Chris Knierim says:

The best advice I would give to someone starting in figure skating would be not to worry about falling. It happens to the best of the best athletes every day.

Nathan Chen says:

Like my parents taught me, never give up and always love what you do. You have to have passion for what you do, or else it’s difficult when the going gets tough.

Maia and Alex Shibutani say:

While it won’t always be easy, if you love what you’re doing, it is worth working through the more challenging days. Listen to people who are trying to help you, and be respectful of your fellow athletes.