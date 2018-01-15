What beauty products do figure skaters use?

We asked the new U.S. Olympic figure skating team what their favorite beauty products are and what they use to look their best on the ice.

Madison Hubbell

I am lucky to have good skin, but it is sensitive to a lot of products. I have to buy good quality face wash, and makeup so that my skin doesn’t get irritated.  I love to go to the spa, and massages are a treat that every athlete should enjoy.

I use almost all Bobbi Brown cosmetics. I love Benefit Face wash, and creams. My perfume, “Good Girl” by Carolina Herrera smells amazing, and is in the shape of a black and gold stiletto! I paint my nails a lot, and I love all of the Deborah Lippmann nail products. This year I started to use St. Tropez sunless tanner, because the lights in the rink can make me look really pale. And risking skin cancer with a tan is wayyyy out of style!

Adam Rippon

I love to get a massage to unwind from training. I would also be nothing without some skincare. Shiseido products are my life. I also get the occasional Brazilian Blowout done on my hair to help keep it from getting frizzy.

Vincent Zhou:

I like to have a massage now and then.

Karen Chen:

I like taking Epsom salt bath after my workouts

Mirai Nagasu:

I use razor, shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer and a tweezer

Madison Chock:

I get weekly massages; however, the older I get, and the more intense the training, I find them more necessary more than indulgences. And pretty much all Korean Skin care products – they’ve got it down. I love Korres, Jose Maran and Herbivore, which are great all natural lines. I love Urban Decay make-up, along with Chanel, Bareminerals, and Dior.

Evan Bates:

I get a weekly massage and physical therapy session. The yoga feels like it has some restorative benefits, too. As for the hygiene, I shower and I wash and condition my hair with all P&G products 😉

I like American Crew hair products, Tom’s toothpaste, Dove shower gel, Neutrogena face wash, Gillette shaving gel

Alexa Scimeca Knierim:

I like to keep it simple. I get my hair colored when needed. I keep up with weekly massages to keep my body happy and avoid injury. I’ll get my nails done if I’m headed to a big event, it usually I do them at home.

I like products from NARS, MAC Cosmetics, ProActive Skin Care, Dove and Maybelline

 
Maia Shibutani:
 
Face masks, eye liner, moisturizer, and lip balm.

