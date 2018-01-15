Woman delivers own baby in Target parking lot

By Published: Updated:

BOSTON, MA (WCMH) — Sara Tolliday had no choice but to give birth to her baby girl in the parking lot of a Target while sitting in her vehicle.

Friday night, Tolliday and her husband Sam were on their way to the hospital after Sara went into labor, a few days before her due date.

“So I was getting ready and then things started to progress a bit, faster than expected,” Sara told WMUR.

Before they could reach the hospital, Sara’s water broke. A few minutes later, they were pulled over in the parking lot of a Target.

“I was just telling myself, ‘I have to do this right now. I have to do this myself,’ and I couldn’t even say it out loud because if I said it out loud, then I think I just would’ve panicked,” said Sara.

Soon after parking, little Liv Tolliday was born.

“I delivered her myself, I guess,” Sara told WMUR.

Liv’s official time of birth is 1:13am, Saturday, the moment dispatchers answered Sam’s 911 call.

Mommy, Daddy, and Liv are all doing fine at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital, the same place Sara works.

“It’s pretty amazing. Your body just does some amazing things,” said Sara.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s