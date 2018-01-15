Yoga on Ice: A New Way to Chill Out

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Forget hot yoga — yoga on ice is the latest unique trend of the ancient practice.

As temperatures dipped below -15 degrees Celsius in Canada Sunday morning, about a dozen people were seen sitting outside on ice during a yoga class at Winnipeg’s FortWhyte Alive nature centre.

The 45-minute class was on the frozen lake at the center. The group bundled up in layers on their mats.

Yoga teacher Ashley Bourgeois called the weather “pretty sweet.”

“We’ll be able to sit and enjoy in meditation,” Bourgeois said. “If it’s colder, we tend to do a lot more muscle-building, heat-building work.”

Participants say it’s fun to hear the cracking of the ice during the yoga session. Apparently, the cold doesn’t bother them too much.

“I checked the forecast last night too and went, ‘Do you know it’s supposed to snow and be really windy?’ But that’s OK, we’re dressed for it. We’ll be good,” participant Corrina Derewianchuk said of the class.

In recent years, yoga classes have continued to become more diverse, from goat yoga, to karaoke yoga and even yoga raves.

RELATED STORIES


Man Proposes While Doing Acrobatic Yoga Pose With His Girlfriend


Driver Held Up in Traffic Practices Yoga in the Middle of the Road


Plus-Size Yoga Instructor Promoting Body Positivity, Acceptance: ‘Big Bodies Can Do Great Things’

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s