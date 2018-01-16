NAPLES, FL (WFLA/NBC) – A golfer recorded amazing photos of a bizarre golf course encounter between two of the most-feared creatures in Florida.

Dr. Richard Nadler was golfing with friends at Fiddler’s Creek Golf Course in Naples last Friday when they encountered a backup at one of the holes, WBBH reported.

“We were asking them to please hurry up because everyone was waiting to tee off,” he told WBBH.

It turns out the backup was caused by golfers who had stopped to take photos of an alligator and a python who were locked in an intense standoff.

“They were absolutely still,” he said. “There was no grappling going on — nothing. The python’s head was in the mouth of the alligator and the alligator was just sitting there absolutely still with his eyes wide open not moving. And he had all these people around him these golf carts and people walking around taking photographs,” said Dr. Nadler, who also took photos.

Dr. Nadler posted his photos to his Facebook page and as of noon on Tuesday the post had been shared 20,284 times.

“It’s been crazy. I even turned off notifications but I’m still getting notifications,” Nadler said. “The comments that I read, it was very interesting to read them. And so many people thought it was fake and Photoshopped. It was very funny,” Dr. Nadler told WBBH.

WBBH reported that the standoff between the two lasted for four hours and the alligator wound up dragging the python into the water. Security officers at the golf course made sure people did not get too close.