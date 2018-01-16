Bride Performs Sexy Dance for Groom in Front of Wedding Guests

It had all the makings of a traditional first wedding dance as husband and wife, but once the music kicked up, things got bold. 

Nevada bride Allison Julian and her bridesmaids prepared a special surprise for her new hubby: A sexy wedding dance that was sure to knock his socks off. 

Julian, 35, is a former professional dancer, and in an effort to spice things up at her wedding, she and her bridesmaids performed a dance to “Bad Bitch” by Bebe Rexha, which included a provocative costume change that had the bride launching out of her dress. 

“My dress was the inspiration,” she told Inside Edition. “It is a two-piece, a mini dress with a traditional wedding dress on top. So it was perfect.” 

She says her husband, Scott, 38, “loved it,” and the dance from their Vegas wedding has now gone viral. 

“It was supposed to be something for me and my friends and my husband to enjoy,” she said. “I’m happy other people get to enjoy it too, ’cause it was awesome.”

She added that she and her bridesmaids only practiced the routine once — on the day before the wedding. 

