California tragedy hits close to home for local college president

By Published: Updated:
David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin (Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) — Canal Winchester is nearly 2,000 miles from Perris, California, where a husband and wife are charged with torturing and holding their 13 children prisoners in their own home.

But, for one family this tragedy has really hit home.

Dr. Randy Turpin is the brother of David Allen Turpin, 57. David Allen Turpin, and his wife Louise, 49, are charged with torture and child endangerment. The Both are being held on a nine-million dollar bond.

Dr. Randy Turpin, has worked and lived in Canal Winchester, with his wife Kerry, since 2014. Dr. Turpin is president of Valor Christian Academy.

Calls and messages left with Dr. Turpin were not returned.

A spokesperson with Valor Christian College says Dr. Turpin and his family are trying to deal with “revelations about estranged family members.”

NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi also learned that Dr. Turpin has taken a leave of absence.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s