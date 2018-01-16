California tragedy hits close to home for local college president

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) — Canal Winchester is nearly 2,000 miles from Perris, California, where a husband and wife are charged with torturing and holding their 13 children prisoners in their own home.

But, for one family this tragedy has really hit home.

Dr. Randy Turpin is the brother of David Allen Turpin, 57. David Allen Turpin, and his wife Louise, 49, are charged with torture and child endangerment. The Both are being held on a nine-million dollar bond.

Dr. Randy Turpin, has worked and lived in Canal Winchester, with his wife Kerry, since 2014. Dr. Turpin is president of Valor Christian Academy.

Calls and messages left with Dr. Turpin were not returned.

A spokesperson with Valor Christian College says Dr. Turpin and his family are trying to deal with “revelations about estranged family members.”

NBC 4 Investigator Tom Sussi also learned that Dr. Turpin has taken a leave of absence.