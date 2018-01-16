Car Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Second-Floor Dental Office

A California driver had quite the ride as his car soared off the road and landed inside the second-floor of dentist’s office on Sunday.

The driver, who was reportedly under the influence, was with a passenger in a white Nissan when he hit a raised median in Santa Ana before the dangerous crash.

Authorities said he was speeding and the car flew through the air after the initial impact.

The car then landed and became lodged inside the second-floor of a dental office.

One of the people in the Nissan was able to get out after the crash, while the other had to be rescued by the Orange County Fire Authority, according to reports.

The Orange County Fire Authority said it responded and extinguished a fire that resulted from the crash.

Neither person in the vehicle was seriously injured, authorities said. They were taken to the hospital and later released.

The dental office was closed at the time of the crash. 

Police said the driver, who has not been identified, was charged with a DUI.

He allegedly admitted to using narcotics before the crash, ABC News reported. The passenger was not charged. 

