Child killed by family’s newly adopted dog

DUNCAN, OK (WCMH) — A 3-year-old girl in Oklahoma was killed by the family’s new dog just days after they brought it home.

“I got the phone call. You know, ‘Your daughter and the dog.’ That’s all I heard,” Jason Dodge, 3-year-old Rylee’s dad, told KSWO.

Rylee had been attacked by the family’s new pitbull, Remington; a dog the family had received from a friend just five days before the girl’s death.

“I was very cautious about it. I don’t just bring random dogs into my home. I took my son over there and the dog didn’t attack him. It loved him and gave him a hug and licked him in the face and everything. I brought him here and my son would come outside all day long to play with him and didn’t do nothing to him. And then I bring my daughter here, two days prior to that, and this happens,” said Dodge.

Medics tried to save Rylee, but were unsuccessful.

When police arrived Dodge told them to shoot the dog.

“I was like, ‘Kill this dog. Just shoot it down or I will. And he did. He shot it in the backyard,” Dodge told KSWO.

Police did put the dog down and continue to investigate the incident.

