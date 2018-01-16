Deer survives after being rescued from ice at Sharon Woods Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metro Parks shared the news that a deer that had to be rescued from ice has survived.

A deer was rescued Monday after being trapped on ice at Sharon Woods Metro Park.

NBC4 reporter Matt Edwards and his photographer were driving through the area, when they noticed the animal stuck.

Firefighters, police and park rangers all respond to the ice to help rescued the trapped deer.

They were able to remove the deer from the ice safely, however it was unclear if the deer was going to survive. The animal was alive when it was removed from the ice, but it wasn’t moving very much.

On Tuesday the Columbus Metro Parks posted on their Facebook page that the deer was rescued and is doing well.