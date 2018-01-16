Fiona the Hippo Chills Out as She Tastes Snow for the First Time

It should come as little surprise that Fiona did not like the snow, as hippos are native to sub-Sahara Africa and prefer warmer climates, living in lakes and rivers.

While Fiona may not have liked the snow, the zoo’s red pandas loved it more than any other animal as officials allowed them to frolic in the cold over the weekend as well.

It is “panda”monium at the Zoo today! Our red pandas may enjoy the snow more than any other animal at the Zoo. Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Sunday, January 14, 2018

On Monday, the zoo weighed Fiona, and she came in at 649 pounds. She will turn a year old later this month.

Fiona only gets on the scale once a week now. Today she clocked in at 649lbs!! Go Girl! Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday, January 15, 2018

