Fireball meteor reported over parts of Ohio, Michigan

DETROIT (WCMH) – The National Weather Service says a meteor is likely the cause of a bright light in the sky seen in parts of Michigan and Ohio Tuesday night.
Video posted by Mike Austin near Detroit shows a fireball passing overhead.
According to the National Weather Service, the flash and boom in the sky were not from thunder or lightning, but likely a meteor.
The American Meteor Society’s webpage is flooded with so many reports, their site is down, replaced with this message:
Major event in Michigan. Server is getting overloaded. We’ll be back asap, check back soon. If you saw the fireball report it here: fireballs.imo.net