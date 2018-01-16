Fireball meteor reported over parts of Ohio, Michigan

DETROIT (WCMH) – The National Weather Service says a meteor is likely the cause of a bright light in the sky seen in parts of Michigan and Ohio Tuesday night.

Video posted by Mike Austin near Detroit shows a fireball passing overhead.

WAS IT A METEOR??? This video captures the bright light everyone has seen in the sky tonight. Courtesy of #Local4 viewer Kevin McCombs. pic.twitter.com/RY4u23jYAY — Jason Colthorp (@JasonColthorp) January 17, 2018

According to the National Weather Service, the flash and boom in the sky were not from thunder or lightning, but likely a meteor.

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

The American Meteor Society’s webpage is flooded with so many reports, their site is down, replaced with this message:

Major event in Michigan. Server is getting overloaded. We’ll be back asap, check back soon. If you saw the fireball report it here: fireballs.imo.net