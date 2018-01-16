Fireball meteor reported over parts of Ohio, Michigan

By Published:
(Mike Austin/YouTube)

DETROIT (WCMH) – The National Weather Service says a meteor is likely the cause of a bright light in the sky seen in parts of Michigan and Ohio Tuesday night.

Video posted by Mike Austin near Detroit shows a fireball passing overhead.

According to the National Weather Service, the flash and boom in the sky were not from thunder or lightning, but likely a meteor.

The American Meteor Society’s webpage is flooded with so many reports, their site is down, replaced with this message:

Major event in Michigan. Server is getting overloaded. We’ll be back asap, check back soon. If you saw the fireball report it here: fireballs.imo.net

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s