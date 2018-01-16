Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Third Child Via Surrogate: ‘She’s Here!’

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed a new baby girl into the world via a surrogate.

Kardashian West took to her website Tuesday morning to announce the birth of their third child in a post titled, “She’s here!”

The baby girl, whose name has not yet been revealed, was born Monday, Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian West wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.”

Kardashian West, 37, was in the delivery room during the birth, which took place at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, TMZ reported.

The couple already has two children, 4-year-old daughter North and their son, Saint, 2.

“North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister,” Kardashian West added.

Doctors had warned Kardashian West that it would be too risky for her to carry a third child after she experienced placenta accreta, a condition that occurs when the placenta does not detach after a child is born, with her first two children.

