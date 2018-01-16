Mama Orangutan Can’t Stop Holding, Kissing Her New Baby

It’s already been an eventful year for this mother orangutan in Florida that can’t resist showing her newborn baby some affection.

Dee Dee, a rare Bornean orangutan at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo, gave birth to her baby ape on Jan. 6.

The newborn weighed in at three pounds and is big news among conservationists.

Dee Dee has not been able to let go of her baby girl, and is often filmed showering her with kisses.

While the baby has not yet been named, the mother of five orangutans has been taking care of the newborn on her own, which is what she prefers, according to the zoo.

The zoo has also been posting images of mother and child showing their affection for one another.

Your Friday just got better. All together now: Awwwww! 💕 Our new Bornean orangutan baby is 3lbs. of cuteness, however,… Posted by Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo on Friday, January 12, 2018

“This is a significant birth for the entire critically endangered Bornean orangutan population,” Chris Massaro, general curator at the Lowry Park Zoo, said in a statement. “It’s important to have the community along for this journey.

“We hope Dee Dee’s story inspires the public to become advocates for this incredible species and learn about the perils they face in the wild.”

Bornean orangutans are endangered, with less than 100 living in captivity in North America. The species has faced decline in their native countries like Malaysia and Indonesia due to poaching, habitat loss and illegal trading.

