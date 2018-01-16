Man Orders $60 ‘Perfect Smile’ Veneers Online and Gets Something Hilarious Instead

An English teen got much less than he bargained for as he looked to brighten up his smile with veneers he bought online.

Ben Watson, 19, of Halifax, bought the “veneers” for nearly $60 on Wish.com. He said they were advertised as the “perfect smile at the best price,” Watson said.

“I went on a night out with my friends and they took a photo of me, with the flash on. When the flash hit my teeth, they were yellower than the sun,” Watson told InsideEdition.com. I thought, ‘I am going to have to invest, rather buy some teeth, buy some teeth whitening or look at a cheaper way to correct them.”

Watson, who said he drinks a large amount of coffee and Red Bull, began looking online when he spotted the teeth on the website.

“I thought, ‘Why not? It’s a cheap way to do it,’” Watson said. “I thought I was I just going to wear them over my regular teeth and nobody would be able to tell the difference. They were advertised to [be] sticking over my teeth, no hassle, mess free.”

But, that’s not exactly what happened.

When the teeth arrived nearly a month later, according to Watson, he had his roommate open the package because he wasn’t home. His roommate was laughing so hard at the sight of them that he couldn’t speak, Watson explained.

“I just thought this couldn’t get any worse,” Watson said. “I thought, ‘I can’t really wear them in the environment that I wanted,’ so I said, ‘I’ll wear them out just as a laugh.’”

That night, all of his friends got quite a kick out of it.

“It was probably one of the most funniest things that could have ever happened,” Watson said. “I mean, my friend took a video with them and they fell straight out of my mouth. It really was funny but bad at the same time.”

Watson said he doesn’t plan on asking the company for a refund. Although he can barely speak with the teeth in his mouth, he said he may wear them again for a few more good laughs.

“This is more of a novelty thing,” Watson said. “The teeth, believe it or not, have made quite a few good memories so for the sake of [$60], I am just going to keep them and stick out with them.”

Messages left for Wish.com by InsideEdition.com were not immediately returned Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES



Giant Otter Gets Root Canal Surgery on 2 Teeth





Dentist Fixes Woman’s Teeth for Free After She Was Injured by Ex-Boyfriend





Dentist Offers Cash for Candy to Promote Dental Hygiene During Halloween Season

