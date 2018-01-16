Residents in Muskingum Co. keeping close watch on ice jam

MUSKINGUM CO., OH (WCMH) – People near the Muskingum River are worried about flooding from a five-mile-long ice jam.

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency said they’re keeping a close watch on the situation, worried about a quick thaw or more snow.

Terrace Shores resident Elizabeth Inman said she’s noticed the water level on the river has gone down.

“It looks like an alien planet, it really does. I look out my back window every day and that’s not the Muskingum River,” she said looking at jagged chunks of ice, covering the river.

It’s a sight she said she’s never seen before.

“I’m not worried about it here. I’m really not,” she said.

But, just 10 miles north residents in Dresden have water creeping up towards their homes.

“Not this bad…We’ve had ice jams, but the water hadn’t been up this close to our houses, so it’s really going to be a mess when it thaws out,” said Becky Stotts.

Stotts’ sister Cathy Coats said she’s also worried about flooding, especially once the ice starts to melt.

“I’m worried about the ice. I’m afraid what’s going to happen after the ice breaks. Is it going to come flooding really quickly? I’m scared about that,” she said. “I know people on three 6’s who are flooded right now and that’s scary for them.”

The Muskingum Co. EMA said only a handful of people have evacuated their homes due to flooding. It said water levels above and below the dam are the same level, a big concern, but there’s no imminent danger.

“I just hope and pray everybody makes it out okay when it does thaw out,” said Stotts.

Muskingum Co. EMA warns people not to walk or stand on the ice. Although the chunks may look big, they are very unstable.