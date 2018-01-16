Shooting reported at Newark apartment building

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Police and medics are responding to a report of a shooting at a Newark apartment building.
The shooting was reported around 7:30pm on the 300 block of Union Street.
According to the Newark Fire Department, a medical helicopter was called to the scene for one of the victims.
The Newark Police Department has not released any information about the severity of injuries.
