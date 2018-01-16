Simone Biles Says She Was Abused By Former USA Gymnastics Doctor

Olympian Simone Biles said Monday that she, too, was among the many sexual assault victims of former USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar.

“Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl. But lately … I’ve felt a bit broken,” Biles wrote in an emotional Twitter post. “After hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me.”

Biles, like so many of over 100 women who’ve come forward to accuse Nassar, said she was “told to trust” the doctor but that he violated that trust with “treatments” that they say were actually sexual assaults.

“I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar,” Biles wrote. “Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper.”

Biles, who won four gold medals in 2016, joins her Olympics teammates Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman in accusing Nassar, who pleaded guilty last year multiple sexual assault charges.

A 4-day sentencing hearing for him was set to begin Tuesday morning. Prosecutors have asked he be sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison.

As many as 150 women have accused Nassar, who was the doctor for both Team USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

I am so proud of you. You are incredible Simone. I stand with you. I am shaking reading your post. I know we will all get through this together. https://t.co/Ziec5Fkhwv — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 15, 2018

“We need to know why thie was able to take place for so long,” Biles wrote. “We need to make sure something like this never happens again.”

Aly Raisman publicly supported Biles following her brave statement.

“I am so proud of you. You are incredible Simone. I stand with you,” Raisman tweeted Monday. “I am shaking reading your post. I know we will all get through this together.”

