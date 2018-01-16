Snow removal to begin on Columbus side streets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City Of Columbus ‘Snow Warriors’ plan to begin treating residential roads and side streets early Wednesday morning.

According to the city’s Department of Public Service, crews plan on having the major arterial streets in good shape by Tuesday evening.

City leaders said 42 tucks have been on the roads since Friday, with drivers working 12-hour shifts.

“They’re working hard,” said Rick Frawley, of Columbus. “They’re working long hours.”

The crews will continue to work until every street is safe and passable.

“To those residential areas, I guess I would just say be patient,” said Jeff Ortega, Assistant Director of the Department of Public Service. “We’re coming.”

The city refers to most residential and side streets as Priority 3 routes, which represent more than 2,000 lane miles.

Residents in those areas are encouraged to move their cars off the streets.