Top Spots: 8 places to go ice skating in the Columbus metro area

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — You may not be headed to Pyeongchang with Team USA this winter, but that doesn’t mean you can’t channel your inner Bradie Tennell or Brian Gionta right here in central Ohio.

The Columbus metro area has many options to choose from when it comes to ice skating rinks, so lace up those skates and let’s get on the ice.

Victory Park

Located in Pickerington, Victory Park offers a seasonal outdoor ice rink, depending on the weather. The rink is right across Lockville Road from Pickerington City Hall. Check with the City of Pickerington to see when the rink is open.

The Ohio State University Ice Rink

If you live near campus or are just learning how to skate or play hockey, the OSU Ice Rink is a convenient and affordable option. The rink offers skating and hockey lessons and is host to several OSU ice sports clubs. OSU students and faculty can skate for as little as $5 per session and the public can skate for $6 per session. Quarterly and family passes are also available. Click here to check out the open skating schedule.

Blue Jackets Winter Park

Located at McFerson Commons, the Blue Jackets Winter Park is a perennial favorite in Columbus and features a community rink featuring bleacher seating, a skate rental tent and four heated locker rooms. There is also a special heated viewing tent to watch the skating if you’d rather watch others gliding around on the ice. This year, the rink will be open from Feb. 2 through Feb. 25. Visit the Big Lots Box Office to purchase public skate vouchers in advance. Click here to check the public skate schedule.

OhioHealth Chiller Ice Rinks

Visit one of the five central Ohio Chiller locations for an afternoon of fun on the ice. The state-of-the-art facilities offer public ice skating, group and private ice skating, hockey lessons, parties and events, concessions, Junior Blue Jackets hockey and free WiFi. There are Chiller locations in Columbus, Dublin, Lewis Center, Worthington and Easton.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

If you live in the Westerville area, Blendon Woods Metro Park makes a great place to go skating on a winter day. The park features a nearly half-acer man-made skating pond located beside the disc golf course. Ice must be at least three inches thick across the entire pond before the pond opens. Check with the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks to see when the pond is open.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

Just a short drive from southwest Columbus, Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park also offers ice skating on a half-acre, 16-inch-deep pond. You can access the pond from the Little Darby Picnic Area at 3711 Gardner Road, Georgesville, Ohio. Ice must be at least three inches thick across the entire pond before it opens. Check with the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks to see if the pond is open.

Coffman Park Ice Rink

Located at 5200 Emerald Parkway in Dublin, Coffman Park features an outdoor ice rink that is open from 3 – 8:30pm on weekdays and from 10am – 8:30pm on weekends and school cancellation days. The rink does not offer skate rental, so be sure to bring your own. Hockey is not permitted on the rink. Check with the City of Dublin or Dublin Parks to see when the rink is open.

Delaware State Park

If you live near Delaware State Park, you’ll want to check out the winter activities at Delaware State Park. The park is located at 5202 US Route 23 North in Delaware. The park offers sledding, cross-country skiing, ice fishing and, of course, ice skating when weather permits. Check with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to see if the ice rink is open.