Body camera video shows CPD officers’ attempts to corral pig

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Body camera video released by Columbus police shows officers’ attempts to corral a pig that got loose on the west side of Columbus earlier this month.

Neighbors called police after finding the pig out in the cold in an apartment complex parking lot on January 4.

Body camera video shows officers try to chase and corner the pig several times. They even use Rice Krispies in an attempt to lure the pig in. At one point, an officer trips and falls during the chase.

After nearly 15 minutes, an officer was able to get his hands on the animal.

The pig was loaded into the back of a police wagon so that it could get warm before humane agents took it away.

Asked by an NBC4 photojournalist what the pig was charged with, officers responded, ‘hamicide.’

At the time of the pig chase, Columbus Police shared NBC4’s video of the capture on Facebook, saying ‘The irony knows no ends to this”