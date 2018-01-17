Columbus Bomb Squad responding to possible grenade found in backseat of vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Members of the Columbus Bomb Squad have been called to an area in east Columbus after a possible grenade was found in the backseat of a vehicle.

According to a spokesperson with the DEA, agents were executing a warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Krumm Avenue, Wednesday morning, when they came across a possible grenade in the backseat of a vehicle. DEA agents say narcotics as well as other firearms were found in the residence.

Columbus Division of Fire confirms the Bomb Squad Unit has been called to the scene.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.