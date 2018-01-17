Columbus Bomb Squad responding to possible grenade found in backseat of vehicle

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Members of the Columbus Bomb Squad have been called to an area in east Columbus after a possible grenade was found in the backseat of a vehicle.

According to a spokesperson with the DEA, agents were executing a warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Krumm Avenue, Wednesday morning, when they came across a possible grenade in the backseat of a vehicle. DEA agents say narcotics as well as other firearms were found in the residence.

Columbus Division of Fire confirms the Bomb Squad Unit has been called to the scene.

