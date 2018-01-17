COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is issuing a community advisory to notify the public of an increase in overdose deaths with cocaine and fentanyl.

“People using cocaine may be exposed to more drug substances than they thought, and should be aware of the high possibility for overdose and death with fentanyl,” CPH said in the advisory.

“Because fentanyl is being mixed with any street drug and not just opiates, public health officials advise recreational drug users, residents affected by substance use disorders, and their family and friends to follow our recommendations to reduce harm and death.”

CPH says according to death certificate data, “30 percent of all overdose deaths of Franklin County residents had both cocaine and fentanyl in their system at the time of death. The number of deaths that involved both cocaine and fentanyl has more than doubled from 41 to 88 deaths from 2016-2017.”