Columbus residents express frustrations over snow removal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wednesday night, many people in Columbus still hadn’t seen a snow plow on their street. The city said as of three Wednesday afternoon 30% percent of Priority Three residential streets had been treated.

The Columbus City School District said the work Snow Warriors did on neighborhood streets Wednesday would help ensure that classes could resume Thursday, but no official decision had been made as of Wednesday night.

We found plenty of folks asking what’s taking so long? Many of them were in Victorian Village where residents were still waiting for a plow to come. The city said it was working around the clock to get the job done.

“As you can see it’s kind of a mess,” said Victorian Village resident Alex Uland.

It’s so slick on Uland’s street, he said he wouldn’t drive home until it’s cleaned up.

“I actually parked my car at my girlfriend’s place and I’ve lifted back here for the day so I don’t have to drive on the snow at night and I’ll probably lift back there at the end of the night,” he said.

The city said it started on residential streets overnight Tuesday and that crews would continue working 12-hour shifts until all roads are clear.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said the city has to treat main roads first before starting on side streets.

“I know there are folks that always wish their street could be plowed sooner than it is, but we’ve gone through all the Priority One and Two, we’re now getting to Priority Three, going to continue working on it,” said Mayor Ginther.

As we found out, it’s tedious work. We watched as a plow navigated narrow streets lined with cars.

Uland said he’s had too many close calls and until his street is clear, he’ll steer clear.

The city said it treated school routes and they were in good condition as of Wednesday night.