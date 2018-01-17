David Turpin’s Sister-in-Law Says He Would Watch Her in the Shower, Wouldn’t Let Her Contact Kids

More is being learned about life inside the California house of horrors where 13 hungry brothers and sisters were allegedly chained up by their own parents.

David and Louise Turpin bought the California home in 2013 for $350,000. Back then, it was stylish model home for the development with four bedrooms and three baths.

But this week, it was alleged to be a grim and squalid prison for the starving and emaciated children.

Now relatives of the Turpins are coming forward.

Louise Turpin’s sister Elizabeth Flores told Good Morning America she was creeped out by her brother-in-law when she lived with the family 20 years ago.

“If I went to get in the shower, he would come in while I was in there and watch me. It was like a joke,” Flores said. “He never touched me or anything.”

She says she was forbidden to contact the Turpin children.

“The whole family has asked for 20 years to be able to Skype them and I want them to know they do have family, whether they know it or not, that love them,” she said as tears filled her eyes.

Another sister, Theresa Robinette spoke out on the Today show Wednesday.

“We are as hurt, as shocked and angry and disappointed as everybody else,” she said.

Big families are common for the clan. Elizabeth has seven kids. Teresa reportedly has six.

On the surface, the Turpins appeared to be a loving and somewhat quirky family, who even bringing their brood along as they renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas before an Elvis impersonator.

Inside the Perris, Calif., house, strict rules were enforced, according to relatives. They included no TV, no phone calls, no friendships and no dating.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Keith Ablow spoke to Inside Edition about the parents.

“My guess is that they don’t come from families that were average and they were both probably tremendously traumatized themselves,” he said.

Now, their children face the outside world for the first time, as well as a lengthy recovery process.

“What would you hope for for these kids? To survive post-traumatic stress disorder, to survive repetitive episodes of depression.” Dr. Ablow said. “It could be a lifetime from battling back from this.”

Child protective services are now working with each child and authorities say the parents show no sign of mental illness that would explain their behavior inside the home.

