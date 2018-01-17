Dylan Farrow Speaks on Camera for First Time About Alleged Woody Allen Abuse: ‘Why Wouldn’t I Be Angry?’

After years of silence, Dylan Farrow has spoken out about her allegations of being sexually abused as a child by her adoptive father, director Woody Allen.

“When I was 7 years old, Woody Allen took me by the hand and led me into a dim, closet-like attic on the second floor of our house,” Farrow told Gayle King in an interview to be aired on CBS This Morning Thursday. “He told me to lay on my stomach and play with my brother’s electric train set.

“Then he sexually assaulted me. He talked to me while he did it, whispering that I was a good girl, that this was our secret, promising that we’d go to Paris and I’d be a star in his movies,” she recounted.

“To this day, I find it difficult to look at toy trains,” she said.

King asked why people should believe her after 25 years of silence.

“All I can do is speak my truth and hope that somebody will believe me,” she replied.

Farrow first accused of Allen of assaulting her back in 1992, but the #MeToo movement has prompted her to speak out again, she said.

Allen, now 82, denied Farrow’s claims, which came to light during his heated custody battle with actress Mia Farrow, with whom he had a long relationship. Citing a lack of evidence, police did not charge Allen in connection with Dylan Farrow’s accusations.

Dylan has also called out actresses, including Kate Winslet, for appearing in Allen’s films.

“It breaks my heart when women and men I admire work with Allen,” she tweeted.

And support for Dylan Farrow appears to be growing, as actress Reese Witherspoon recently tweeted, “I believe you, Dylan,” while Jessica Chastain posted, “We all believe you,” on social media.

