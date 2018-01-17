Fire damages three homes in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One house was destroyed and two others were damaged during a fire in south Columbus early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters fought the flames at three houses in the 800-block of South 22nd Street. At the middle house, which had the worst damage, a hose continually sprayed water on hot spots.

The fire chief said three people were taken out of one home and one person out of another. Crews searched the first floor of the house in the middle but didn’t find anyone inside. The chief said the second floor was inaccessible due to the fire and structural damage.

Firefighters said they dealt with two to four frozen fire hydrants and said that is common this time of year. They were still able to fight the fire, though.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to help displaced residents, and a COTA bus parked on a nearby street to shelter some people from the cold.

The fire department said there were no reports of injuries and that the building department and fire investigators would be coming out at daylight. The building department was expected to condemn the house with the worst damage.