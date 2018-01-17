Fire damages three homes in south Columbus

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One house was destroyed and two others were damaged during a fire in south Columbus early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters fought the flames at three houses in the 800-block of South 22nd Street. At the middle house, which had the worst damage, a hose continually sprayed water on hot spots.

The fire chief said three people were taken out of one home and one person out of another. Crews searched the first floor of the house in the middle but didn’t find anyone inside. The chief said the second floor was inaccessible due to the fire and structural damage.

Firefighters said they dealt with two to four frozen fire hydrants and said that is common this time of year. They were still able to fight the fire, though.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to help displaced residents, and a COTA bus parked on a nearby street to shelter some people from the cold.

The fire department said there were no reports of injuries and that the building department and fire investigators would be coming out at daylight. The building department was expected to condemn the house with the worst damage.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s