Girl, 5, whose cancer battle went viral after photo with grandfather passes away

By Published:
Braylynn (left), Sean Peterson (right). Image via GoFundMe.

GULF BREEZE, FL (WFLA) – A little girl from Gulf Breeze who touched many hearts during her battle with cancer has died, her family said on Facebook Monday evening.

In December, shortly after turning five, Braylynn Lawhon was diagnosed with a Diffuse Intrinsic Pointing Glioma tumor (DIPG), an aggressive form of brain cancer. At the time, doctors said she may live a year, but Braylynn entered hospice in early January after experiencing complications.

Braylynn’s story went viral earlier this month when her mother shared a heart-wrenching photo of her with her grandfather, 49-year-old Peterson as he cried beside her hospital bed while saying his final goodbyes. Peterson himself suffers from bone marrow cancer and ALS.

Braylynn’s mother Ally Parker wrote on Facebook, “In a few days I will have to bury this beautiful little girl. Months, maybe even weeks, later, I will have to bury my father. Both of my heroes, gone, within the same year…”

The post brought many across the world to tears and led to an outpouring of support for Braylynn’s family.

Days later, the family announced Braylynn passed away.

“Princess Braylynn has left us,” her mother wrote on Facebook Monday evening. “She can finally enter her kingdom. She fought so hard for so long, she exceeded everyone’s expectations. I will post funeral arrangements once they have been made.”

A GoFundMe was created to support the family at this time.

Braylynn Lawhon. Image via GoFundMe

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s