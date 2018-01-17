SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – A Florida man was arrested Sunday after he took intimate photos of a woman without her knowledge and sent them to her boss as an act of revenge, Click Orlando reports.

According to authorities, Giuseppe Garibaldi, 30, met the victim through an online dating site in November. The two casually dated and had sex five times. During one of their encounters, the victim said Garibaldi took photos of her without her knowledge while she was asleep or in sexual positions. After their second sexual encounter, Garibaldi allegedly threatened to show people the photos because he suspected she was dating other men, the affidavit states.

In December, the victim told Garibaldi she no longer wanted to see him. In response, Garibaldi allegedly keyed her car and threatened to come to her house and break down her door.

“This is someone who couldn’t take no for an answer,” Seminole County Sheriff Office spokesperson Bob Kealing said. “This is someone who was told, ‘I want this relationship to be over with’ and he wouldn’t take no for an answer, and then the threats started coming.”

The next day, Garibaldi sent the sexually explicit photos to a Facebook page of the preschool where the victim works along with a message that read, “You (sic) teacher’s pics and video of your teacher are all over!”

On Saturday, the victim’s friend received the photos through a Facebook message. Deputies said a tattoo on Garibaldi’s hand was visible in at least one of the photos. The victim had saved evidence including a screenshot of the identifying tattoo, which lead deputies to Garibaldi.

“We’re glad that the victim came forward when she did,” Kealing added.

Garibaldi was arrested Sunday and charged with stalking, sexually cyber harassing a person, extortion and cyberstalking.