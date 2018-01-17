Genoa Township Police asking for new department building

GENOA TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — Chief Steve Gammill says the Genoa Township Police Department has outgrown its building.

Later this week, township trustees will receive a recommendation for new police station from a consultant hired to perform a facilities assessment and design.

“My understanding is he will recommend building a new station,” Gammill said. “His recommendation is that you can’t renovate this building and bring it up to code. It’s just not economically feasible.”

The current police headquarters at SR 3 and Big Walnut Rd was originally constructed as a picnic shelter. It has evolved over the years but signs of its shortcomings are obvious.

Hallways are barely wide enough for two people to pass and barely wide enough to accommodate a wheelchair – not wide enough though to comply with ADA requirements. There is no insulation in the walls and the building has suffered from water damage and mold in the past.

There are no showers and no separate locker room for female officers. “When the men are in there changing, they have to wait in the hallway,” Gammill said.

“Many times the guys are getting off shift and they want to change and go home but there’s a female officer in here so they have to wait.”

Chief Gammill says the facilities are also inadequate for criminal investigations pointing to the one, small interview room. “If we have multiple suspects or multiple witnesses, we have nowhere to put them.”

Gammill said he doesn’t believe the condition of the building has hurt the morale of his officers. “They become used to it,” Gammill said of his officers. “They’re just used to working under these conditions. It’s not fair to them. Its not good working conditions for our officers and they really do deserve better.”

Gammill is urging all interested residents, pro or con, to attend Thursday’s meeting of the township trustees. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30pm at the Township Hall at 5111 S. Old 3 Hwy.