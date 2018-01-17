Grandview-area restaurant earns yellow sticker with repeat food safety violations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Have you ever walked into a restaurant and noticed a yellow sticker on the door or window?

Well, there’s a good chance that sticker is courtesy of the Columbus Public Health Department. The sticker is a warning of sorts, telling diners the restaurant isn’t keeping Up to Code. More specifically, the restaurant has repeat critical violations.

Peking Dynasty at 1773 W. 5th Ave., is the latest recipient of the city’s yellow sticker. In its last inspection, five critical violations were uncovered.

Violations included washing large bowls without sanitizing them in a sink, improper food cooling and unsafe food temperatures. State law requires cold foods be held at 41 degrees or below. On the day of the inspection, breaded chicken was held at 50, dumplings at 57, and raw chicken at 66. The food was discarded.

A manager for Peking Dynasty says they are working with the health department to correct all of the violations.

Last year, the restaurant had five inspections with a total of 18 critical violations. A restaurant typically has two inspections each year.

Now, an Up To Code update.

On January 9, the Franklin County Board of Health suspended the license of Banadiry Cuisine Restaurant, 3246 Cleveland Ave.

During a dozen inspections, between January 2016 and December 2017, the restaurant racked up 144 violations; 34 of them critical.

Banadiry has a follow-up inspection Friday. If it passes, it can re-open. If it doesn’t pass, the restaurant will remain closed and go back before the Board on February 13. At that time, the Board will decide on whether or not to revoke its license.