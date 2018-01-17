Kate Middleton Visits Sick Kids at London’s New Children’s Hospital

Kate Middleton may not be a doctor, but she appeared to have a healing presence as she visited a London children’s hospital.

The 36-year-old mother-to-be met with kids like 9-year-old Ava Watt, a patient at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital Wednesday.

Ava, who is battling cystic fibrosis, even gave the Duchess of Cambridge a teddy bear, likely as an early present to her third child, who is due in April. 

The Duchess of Cambridge then made her way inside the hospital’s new Mittal Children’s Medical Centre, where she visited with young patients too sick to leave their beds.

“It’s been wonderful to meet families and young people,” Middleton said. “I’ve been inspired by their bravery and courage at such a difficult time.”

Middleton’s visit, part of the unveiling of the children’s hospital’s new wing, was reminiscent of actions by the late Princess Diana, who often made public appearances at hospital.

