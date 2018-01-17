London Zoo Names Its Newborn Okapi After Meghan Markle

It’s Meghan Markle — but not as you know her.

Prince Harry’s American bride inspired the name choice for a baby okapi, which was just born at the London Zoo last month.

The baby was born on Dec. 9, 2017, but images of Meghan and her mom, Oni, have just been released. The zoo also shared footage of Meghan’s 30-minute birth.

“We’re very pleased with how mother and baby are doing,” zookeeper Gemma Metcalf said in a statement. “Oni is being very attentive, making sure she regularly licks her clean and keeping a watchful eye over Meghan as she sleeps.”

Okapis, which are native to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, are part of the giraffe family but don’t have long necks. They are known for the zebra-like stripes on their legs.

Meghan the okapi’s name is especially fitting because the creature was brought to the world’s attention in the early 1900s by a British explorer named Sir Harry Johnston.

The real Meghan Markle will marry her own Harry on May 19.

