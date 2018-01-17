Man accused of shooting two dogs in revenge for cat’s death

By Published:

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man whose cat was killed by two Labrador retrievers pursued their owner and fatally shot the dogs.

The Roanoke Times reports 68-year-old Stephen Nichols Cook was convicted Tuesday of two misdemeanor charges in connection with the November incident and a judge sent felony charges against Cook to a grand jury. Cook immediately appealed the misdemeanor convictions.

Tuesday’s hearing featured testimony from several witnesses, who described how Cook and nearby property owner Arthur Hamrick had long been at odds, fueled by encounters between Cook’s cats and Hamrick’s dogs.

Cook’s attorney, Richard Davis, said Cook was sorry the dogs had been killed and that his actions should be seen in the context of grief. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dean Manor said Cook chose “vigilante justice” over nonviolent avenues.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s