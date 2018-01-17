Mayor Ginther announces additional police officers for city’s safety strategy

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther has announced additional funding for his Comprehensive Neighborhood Safety Strategy.

Ginther and Columbus City Council President Shannon G. Hardin announced and additional $2 million in funding for the Comprehensive Neighborhood Safety Strategy.

Those funds are expected to be used to fund an additional 30 police recruits to bring a total of 100 new officers by the end of 2018.

“Thanks to prudent fiscal management and a strong local economy, we will be able to add more police recruits this year, allowing police to put more resources into neighborhood safety strategies, as well as more resources to solve homicides and address gang-related violence,” said Mayor Ginther. “In addition, we will be able to better support our officers with additional funding for health and safety initiatives in order to address the significant challenges we face.”

The City is contributing $500,000 toward the new police recruits and $500,000 toward community efforts. These funds come from higher-than-projected earnings and savings in 2017.

City Council is also contributing $500,000 toward the police recruits through an amendment to Mayor Ginther’s general operating fund budget and $500,000 from the carry-over funds from 2017.