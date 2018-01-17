Olympic Ice, live figure skating show, to air nightly during Olympics

“Olympic Ice Presented by Toyota,” a live, hourlong figure skating show, will air nightly at 7 ET on NBCSN from Feb. 10-24 during the PyeongChang Winter Games.

The NBCSN show will precede live Olympic figure skating competition in primetime.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will also present a digital-exclusive version of “Olympic Ice” immediately following primetime coverage beginning Feb. 8, the first day of figure skating competition in PyeongChang.

Liam McHugh and 2006 Olympic ice dance silver medalist Tanith White will host “Olympic Ice” from the NBC Olympics set in South Korea.

Scott Hamilton, the 1984 Olympic champion, will serve as a special contributor. Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and Andrea Joyce will also make special appearances.

Kristin Voda will host the digital-exclusive version of “Olympic Ice” from NBC Sports’ International Broadcaster Center in Stamford, Ct.

She will be joined by 1992 Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi, 2014 Olympic ice dance champion Charlie White and 2006 Olympic ice dance silver medalist Ben Agosto.

