President Trump’s Medical Exam Fuels Flurry of ‘Girther’ Conspiracy Theories

The White House doctor’s assertion that President Trump is in “excellent health” has raised the eyebrows of many who remain skeptical of the medical assessment.

Some are actually questioning the expertise of Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, a respected physician who has served as White House doctor for 10 years.

Specifically, skeptics don’t believe the president actually stands at 6-foot, 3-inches and weighs just 239 pounds.

Side-by-side comparisons are popping up on social media where Trump is compared to athletes like Tim Tebow and Tom Brady, who are roughly the same height and weight as Trump is said to be.

Trump’s numbers are important because at 6-foot, 3 inches and 239 pounds, the president is just an ounce shy of a body mass index that would make him obese. If he was just an inch shorter or a pound heavier he would be labeled “obese” instead of merely overweight.

Those challenging the health assessment are calling their crusade the “Girther” movement, a take on the notorious, Trump-led “Birther Movement” that was dedicated to proving that President Obama was not born in the United States.

Girthers are demanding that the president step on the scales in public to prove his weight.

Some reporters also had a tough time believing Rear Adm. Jackson’s assessment. During a press conference Tuesday, the doctor was asked how the president could possibly be healthy with a diet loaded with fast food and up to 12 Diet Cokes a day.

“Some people just have great genes,” the doctor replied.

Trump supporters and those closest to the president maintain that the numbers are real and people should get over it.

“He has one of the cleanest lifestyles in the world,” Eric Trump said of his father on Fox & Friends Wednesday.

On the upside, the president aced a key test of his cognitive abilities known as “the Montreal test,” a series of challenges that can indicate early signs of dementia.



Dr. Jake Deutsch administered the test to Abe Kanfer, a 56-year-old actor who lives in New York.



At 6-foot-1-inch and 270 pounds, Kanfer is a big guy, just like Trump. He took the test, which quizzes patients on the names of certain animals and challenges them to draw certain shapes.

Kanfer got 27 out of 30 answers correct which, according to the doctor, is not concerning.

A score of 22 or under is a cause for concern, but the president got a perfect 30 out of 30.

At the recommendation of the White House doctor, Trump has agreed to go on a diet and exercise program.

