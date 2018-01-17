Protesters Turn Up at Pittsburgh Pizzeria Where Cops Say Woman Was Beaten After Asking to Use Bathroom

A Pittsburgh pizzeria was the scene of a frightening alleged assault Friday night that stemmed from a restaurant manager’s refusal to let a woman use the bathroom.

The woman, 34-year-old Jade Martin, had reportedly been drinking before walking into Pizza Milano, and allegedly did not take no for an answer.

Mahmut Yilmaz, 41, the restaurant manager, was then seen on video wrestling Martin to the floor.

Other restaurant employees and customers rushed in to break it up and the woman was thrown out.

Yilmaz was later charged with aggravated assault. He was also fired.

“Pizza Milano has a 20-year history of being part of Pittsburgh’s Uptown community,” Pizza Milano owner Semsi Yilmaz said in a statement to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s why what happened this past Friday is so disturbing to me, to our customers and to our employees. After reviewing the videotape, I immediately terminated the manager’s employment and condemn his actions in the strongest way possible.”

Mahmut Yilmaz told Inside Edition that the woman was belligerent and had been bothering his customers for money. Police say she’ll be charged with aggravated trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Her attorney, Todd Hollis, told the Post-Gazette that his client “wants to address these criminal charges.” He added that she “suffered physical injuries as a result of the attack,” including a concussion and a hematoma on her forehead.

He said his client needed treatment, but was not hospitalized.

After the video of the incident inside Pizza Milano went viral, on Monday, protesters crowded the front of the pizzeria, which was closed, and held signs calling for a boycott of the establishment.

They also held signs that read, “No Justice, No Pizza.”

Many restaurants post signs declaring bathrooms are for customers only, but are they obligated to allow you to use it just to walk in off the street?

Kate Edwards, a restaurant consultant, spoke to Inside Edition about bathroom policies.

“It is private property, so you don’t have to — you are not obliged to,” she said. “It is hospitality, which we are in the business of.”

She says under most circumstances, restaurants are willing to let you in if you ask kindly or explain to them the situation.

