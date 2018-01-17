Crews battle second-alarm fire at Kaiser Aluminum in Heath

HEATH, OH (WCMH) — Several fire departments are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at Kaiser Aluminum in Heath on Kaiser Drive.

Granville Township and Licking Township fire departments are investigating. Licking County dispatchers say they do not have information on possible injuries.

The fire was called out around 4:45pm Wednesday.

